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"Most Impressive": Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sells for Record $4.87 Million
10 days ago
A piece of cinematic lore just sold for a galaxy-defying price at a Dallas auction house. The iconic lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi sold for a record-breaking $4.875 million on Thursday. The prop, described as the character's primary dueling lightsaber, was famously used in the climactic Cloud City duel where Vader delivers the legendary line, "No, I am your father," to Luke Skywalker. According to Heritage Auctions, the massive sale set a new world auction record for the most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia and screen-used prop, shattering the previous $3.75 million record held by Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. The catalog noted the weapon showed signs of wear consistent with its use as a working dueling prop, including scratches, a crack, and a partially broken grip.