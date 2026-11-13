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New Braunfels Olympic Gold Medalist Wins $79,000 for Down Syndrome Nonprofit on Fox
By Susan O'Brien,8 days ago
Elana Meyers Taylor, the New Braunfels Olympic bobsledder, just turned a trivia show appearance into a $79,000 payday for a charity that hits close to home. The 41-year-old won the money for GiGi’s Playhouse on Celebrity Weakest Link, which offers free therapeutic, educational and career programs for people with Down syndrome.
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