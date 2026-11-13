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Dave Matthews Band Welcome Jake Renick Simpson, Joe Lawlor at MSG
By Relix Staff,9 days ago
Last night, Dave Matthews Band returned to New York’s Madison Square Garden, marking just over 30 years since their debut appearance at the World’s Most Famous Arena. The group loaded their setlist with surprises, beginning with the first show-opening performance of the Crash track “Drive In Drive Out” since December 21, 2002. During the night, they also pulled out the Under the Table and Dreaming numbers “Pay for What You Get” and “Rhyme & Reason” for the first time this tour, with longtime DMB crew member Joe Lawlor appearing on the latter tune. An old friend of the band who has worked with its members outside DMB, Lawlor has sat in with the ensemble numerous times over the years, often in their native Virginia, but last night marked the guitarist’s first onstage appearance at the Garden. Matthews also noted that they were playing MSG on a Thursday this run since Saturday was also booked by a wrestling match.