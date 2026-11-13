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Colts-Dolphins Week 10 preview: Opportunity knocks for 2026 NFL Draft class
By JJ Stankevitz,9 days ago
Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne had to double-check the hat he wore Thursday had the right word on it. "Opportunity," Wayne said, taking off his hat to confirm he, indeed, had a hat with that word on it. "It's the word of the day. Everybody's got an opportunity to display their talents. Obviously, you don't want to see any of your teammates gone, but the fact of the matter is, they are, and that's an opportunity for these guys to step in."