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Cool night for Friday night lights; Widespread showers likely Sunday
By Emma Burns,9 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! It’s a quiet and sunny day today with cooler temperatures in the low 70’s this afternoon. If you’re heading out to football games tonight, bring a jacket and a blanket with you. By kick off, temperatures will be in the low 60’s and upper 50’s. By the end of the 4th expect low 50’s and a few spots in the 40’s! The start of the weekend is quiet, with Saturday featuring partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the mid 60’s. Late Saturday evening, rain chances start to increase into Sunday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are likely starting before sunrise Sunday through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected; strong winds and heavy rainfall is possible. Chances for rain and high temperatures in the 50’s continue early Monday morning. Then we dry out until the end of the week next week until rain chances return to the forecast Thursday. Have a fabulous Friday!