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Albany, Schenectady counties issue Code Blue alerts
By Spectrum News Staff,10 days ago
With temperatures dropping Friday night around the region, both Albany and Schenectady counties have declared Code Blue alerts. Those in need of shelter in Albany County are being directed to the Capital City Rescue Mission (259 S. Pearl St.) or the Safe Haven Drop-In Center (26 S. Swan St.) in Albany. They can also call the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society's Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.
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