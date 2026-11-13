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Kane, Hall Highlight New Partnership, Law Helping Oklahoma Foster Children
By Nathan Thompson,10 days ago
A new Oklahoma law designed to make the transition into foster care less difficult for children is receiving support from Walmart and several community organizations. Senate Appropriations Chairman Chuck Hall, R-Perry, and House Appropriations Vice Chairman John Kane, R-Bartlesville, hosted Walmart leaders and community partners Thursday at the state Capitol to recognize efforts supporting Senate Bill 1377.