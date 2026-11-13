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IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad Is Free to Play on Steam
By Vladislav Nikolaev,9 days ago
A free weekend for the military combat flight simulator IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad has kicked off on Steam. The promotion runs through November 16. During the free trial, players have access to eight World War II-era aircraft. The available roster includes the 1942 model IL-2 ground-attack aircraft, the Yak-1 and Bf 109 fighters, as well as the Pe-2 bomber.