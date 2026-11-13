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Friday feature: Ball, Coffelt open Bowling Lab pro shop at Strike Zone in Canton
9 days ago
CANTON — Brian Ball and Matt Coffelt, new owner-operators of Bowling Lab pro shop inside Strike Zone Lanes, won’t compare themselves to other pro shop owners. “I’m not like everyone else,” said Ball, a 53-year-old Massillon right-hander who has “over 150” 300 games and 800 series. “If you come into the shop and want a ball, and I don’t know you, we’re going to watch you throw first.
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