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Backstage Note on Major WWE Name Expected To Replace Shawn Michaels In Overseeing NXT
By Anya Rayne,10 days ago
WWE could be preparing for a series of changes within its creative and developmental teams following WrestleMania season. A new report has outlined several names being considered for different responsibilities. According to several reports, Bruce Prichard intends to retire as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent after WrestleMania season....