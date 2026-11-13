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Jack Forrest and Mateo Fuentes-Rohwer named Spring 2027 IDS Co-Editors-In-Chief
10 days ago
At a meeting of the IU Student Media Publications Board on Friday, November 13, seniors Jack Forrest and Mateo Fuentes-Rohwer were reappointed as IDS co-editors-in-chief for the upcoming spring semester after running unopposed. In a personal statement co-written by Forrest and Fuentes-Rohwer in their Spring 2027 editor-in-chief application, they reflected...