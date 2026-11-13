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Hemet Police Say Flock Cameras Tied a Car to an Oct. 23 Tire Store Burglary. The Warrant Found Five Guns and Stolen Wheels
10 days ago
Hemet, Calif., police say a tire store burglary on Oct. 23 ended with a search warrant, five firearms and 30 boxes of psychedelic mushroom bars after cameras tied a vehicle to the scene. Several suspects allegedly entered America's Tire in the 600 block of West Florida Avenue and stole merchandise, KTLA reported, citing a Hemet Police Department social media post.
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