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Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster Light Up Hollywood Premiere of Disney's Hexed
By Jake Rodriguez,10 days ago
Disney's new animated adventure Hexed had its world premiere at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre on Thursday night, drawing stars Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster to celebrate a film built around a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers. The movie follows Billie Doe, voiced by Steinfeld, as she befriends a three-eyed cat and journeys into another realm after her abilities emerge, all while learning long-hidden truths about her own mother, according to ABC7 San Francisco.