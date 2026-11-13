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DOJ Adds Terrorism Charge to Indictment Against Alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter
10 days ago
Cole Tomas Allen, the accused White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter, has been charged in a new indictment that adds a terrorism charge. The annual confab of politicos and journalists hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association erupted in chaos on April 25 when a gunman fired several shots. Secret Service whisked President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance out of the room, and all other government officials were safely evacuated as well.
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