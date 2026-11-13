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KENNESAW STATE LAUNCHES GEORGIA’S FIRST INTEGRATED PARA SPORTS PROGRAM
9 days ago
Kennesaw State University is launching Georgia’s first integrated Para sports programs in athletics, creating new opportunities for elite Para student-athletes while advancing the University’s commitment to excellence in athletics, education, and student success. Kennesaw State will be among a select group of institutions nationwide to fully incorporate Para sports within its athletics department, providing Para student-athletes access to the same comprehensive resources, support services, and championship-driven culture that defines KSU Athletics.