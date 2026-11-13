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Peter Calo at Don’t Tell Mama: Exceptional Musicianship
By Marilyn Lester,9 days ago
Great songwriting, exceptional musicianship, and an intimate connection with the audience made Peter Calo’s return to Don’t Tell Mama in New York City a memorable evening. Accompanied by Gary Schreiner on harmonica, accordion, and piano, and Paul Adamy on bass, Calo presented an engaging mix of original compositions and familiar favorites. Schreiner and Adamy are accomplished musicians in their own right, and their contributions added depth, texture, and warmth to the performance.