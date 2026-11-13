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Grading the Boston Red Sox’s $58 Million Jake Bauers Signing
By Owen Crisafulli,9 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have made the first big move of free agency this offseason, as they have signed former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract. Bauers enjoyed a breakout season while helping the Brewers win the 2026 World Series, and now, he will join a Red Sox team that is looking to make a similar sort of championship run.