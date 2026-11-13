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Westwood One Network VP/GM George King Exits.
9 days ago
George King, Vice President and General Manager, Network Formats, has exited Westwood One. King joined the Cumulus Media-owned network in September 2014 as Vice President of Programming, network formats, overseeing its 24-hour country formats, which then aired on nearly 700 stations. In July 2019, he was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of the 24-hour formats division, taking charge of programming and affiliate management for all of its formats while continuing to oversee country.