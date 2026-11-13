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Medicare can’t add new home health, hospice facilities for 6 more months
By Jacqueline LaPointe,9 days ago
The CMS is extending a national ban on adding new hospice and home health agencies to Medicare by another six months, according to an announcement on Thursday. These providers continue to pose a major fraud risk to the federal healthcare program despite the initial pause on new enrollments that began in May, the agency explained. Another six months will give the CMS more time to weed out bad actors in the sector and monitor providers for fraud, it added.