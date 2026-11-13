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New Treasure Village Montessori mural turns heads
By Kellie Butler Farrell,10 days ago
A year and a half of planning and coordination has resulted in a vibrant 12-foot by 24-foot marine-themed mural at the front of Treasure Village Montessori (TVM). Located right at the student pick-up area, the artwork is sure to inspire generations to come, thanks to the class of 2025, dedicated parents, a tireless art teacher and renowned Islamorada artist Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo.