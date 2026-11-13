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Cavalera, Cynic, Bell Witch, Etc. Added To 2027 Fire In The Mountains Festival
By caemanamelio,10 days ago
More bands have been added to next year’s Fire In The Mountains festival. The event will be held at Red Eagle Campground in Blackfeet Nation, MT on July 22-25 and it will now feature: Cavalera (performing Sepultura’s “Roots”), Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nevermore, Cynic (“Traced In Air” performance & “Focus” favorites), Russian Circles, Havukruunu, Bell Witch (performing “Mirror Reaper”), Stormkeep, Thou, Rattlesnake Milk, Invunche, Mortiferum, Blackwater Holylight, Rwake, Yellow Eyes, Falls of Rauros, Buffalo Nichols, Habak, and Dry Wedding.