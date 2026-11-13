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Dive Industry Young Professionals Making Waves at DEMA 2026
7 days ago
The Dive Industry Young Professionals (DIYP) second annual meeting at DEMA 2026 was a tremendous success, bringing together emerging leaders and passionate professionals from across the dive industry. The enthusiasm, ideas, and connections reinforced exactly why this community is so important. A heartfelt thank you goes out to many industry veterans who without their support and encouragement would not have made this possible. While Deep Blue Adventures has assisted on getting DIYP launched, it is an entirely independent organization, and all members of the dive community are encouraged to participate as members or mentors.