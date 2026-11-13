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Wolves deep dive, Spurs check-in + Valkyries/Dream offseason outlook
By Nekias Duncan,Steve Jones via Yahoo Sports,,9 days ago
Subscribe to The Dunker Spot Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube We have a jam-packed episode of The Dunker Spot coming your way! On the NBA side, Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones discuss the two-way excellence being displayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves. After discussing Victor Wembanyama’s insane start to the season on Tuesday’s episode, the guys circle back for a broader Spurs conversation. On the WNBA side, the guys begin their Offseason Outlook series with this year’s Finals teams: the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream. They evaluate where they are currently before asking some big picture questions ahead...