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Bangladesh prosecutor says Sheikh Hasina ineligible for passport, cites extradition treaty
By Tiana Nowzari,9 days ago
The chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal said Tuesday that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is ineligible for a passport under Bangladeshi law and would have to return from India through extradition. Hasina, whom the tribunal sentenced to death in absentia last year, has said she plans to return in December to surrender in court.