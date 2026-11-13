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Update: Five-Vehicle Crash on I-270 Leaves Woman Dead; Police Say Impairment May Be a Factor
By Patrick Herron,10 days ago
Maryland State Police have released additional details about a fatal five-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 270 in Rockville early Thursday, November 12. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to the northbound local lanes of I-270 north of Falls Road (Exit 5). According to investigators, traffic was...
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