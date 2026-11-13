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Crowe Leads Opening Day at the Inaugural Austin Championship
10 days ago
1. Trace Crowe -10 T2- Erik Van Rooyen -8 Blades Brown may not have the facial hair or the number of years on the tour as Max Homa and Andrew Novak but the way he opened up the Austin Championship you couldn’t tell. Blades is coming off a tournament victory at the WWT Championship and his impressive play continues today. Picking up nine birdies, Brown finished the day -7 and holds the number four spot after day one. Blades had multiple shots that stuck the green and set himself up for easy tap-ins.