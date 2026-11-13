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After Bruce Levitt’s Death, Tree Companies Step In to Help His Seminole Family
By Steven Hirschfield,10 days ago
Damaged trees were removed at no cost from a Seminole home after 73-year-old Bruce Levitt was killed while trying to clear branches from the property. The Australian pines at 10779 64th Avenue were damaged during Hurricane Milton in 2024. Leota, Levitt’s sister-in-law, said some of the tall trees were diseased and weakened, and the family had spent about two years trying to find help removing them. She said the trees were already on the property when the family bought the home and described them as non-invasive. Florida agriculture officials classify Australian pines as nonnative and invasive in the state.
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