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Amplitude Accelerates Product Improvements with OpenAI-Powered Wave
By Zach Anderson,9 days ago
Amplitude has unveiled significant advancements in product development efficiency through its AI-powered agent, Wave. Built primarily on OpenAI models, Wave enables teams to identify, implement, and measure product improvements in as little as 1–2 days, a dramatic reduction from the previous timeline of approximately one month. Wave’s AI-Driven Workflow...