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Texas youth prison lockdown criticized in state oversight report
By Neena Satija, The Texas Newsroom,10 days ago
The report follows the sudden resignation of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s director and a days-long lockdown at all five of the state’s youth prisons. The unprecedented lockdown of all five youth prisons in Texas earlier this year led to “increased self-harm by youth, delayed treatment including for youth on suicide alert, and escalated use of force” against children, according to a report published Friday by the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.