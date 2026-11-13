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60th Annual Festival of Trees celebrates Christmas family traditions
By Jack Esplin,9 days ago
The Festival of Trees returns for its 60th annual celebration this holiday season. The Festival of Trees in Idaho Falls, hosted by the DWI, or Develop Worth Independence, is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year. Held at the Elks Lodge in Idaho Falls, it gives local families a chance to enjoy the holiday season and create memories, all while supporting a great cause.