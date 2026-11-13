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New Life Jackson to host 'Fuel in the Fall' car show fundraiser
By Forrest Jones, 39 News,9 days ago
New Life Jackson is inviting everyone in West Tennessee to its Fuel in the Fall" car, truck, and bike show, a fundraiser to benefit the students of New Life. While admission to the event is free, the entry fee is $20 in an effort to send students to "church camps, youth conventions, and life-changing trips." The organization hopes that the community will help them "support the next generation."
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