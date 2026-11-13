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HARDY to perform intimate concert at The Lodge at Blue Sky
By Katie Hatzfeld,10 days ago
HARDY is the latest performer in the concert series lineup at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection, bringing his blend of country and Southern rock to the Wasatch Back. The singer-songwriter from Nashville will follow past shows by Luke Grimes, Noah Cyrus and Sierra Ferrell, and he’ll bring the same Western flair, said Landon Williams, who books and produces the events.