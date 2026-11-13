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Miranda Rights: 5 scenarios when police don't need to read them
By KABB,10 days ago
Most people have heard a version of the familiar warning: “You have the right to remain silent.” Legally known as Miranda rights, this set of statements is a vital part of the criminal justice system here in America. Television and movies have glamorized these rights, and they’ve even gone as far as to claim cases are automatically thrown out if someone isn’t made aware of their Miranda rights.