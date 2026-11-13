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Rutgers-Newark Scientists Helped Discover Microbe-Made Molecule Linked to Aging Reverses Gut Damage
8 days ago
Two Rutgers University–Newark scientists were part of a team that discovered a molecule produced by "good" gut bacteria rapidly heals the intestinal lining, protecting against severe inflammatory diseases and triggering increased production of a coenzyme linked to the aging process as levels diminish. In tests in mice, flies and...