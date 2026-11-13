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Behind The Scenes: Spencer’s Thanksgiving Wishlist
By O to the Beirne,10 days ago
MISSED GYMCASTIC LIVE IN ROTTERDAM? WATCH THE REPLAYRecorded Saturday, Oct. 24, at Worlds with Dutch Olympians Bart Deurloo and Eythora Thorsdottir. The room was sold out, but you can still catch the replay with a virtual ticket.WATCH THE REPLAYNEW YORK CITY · Friday, Dec. 4, 8:30 pm ET (5:30 pm PT), doors 8:00 pm — With special guest Katelyn Ohashi. In-person is sold out; virtual tickets are still available. Get virtual ticketsDiscount codes are available on the ticket purchase pages, including Club member discounts.