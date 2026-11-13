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A tanker slams into a New Orleans river cruise, leaving the boat partially submerged
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials say. Video from the scene showed the much larger boat crash into the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the ship listed further into the water.