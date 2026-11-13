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Sam Hartman is the New Bachelor
By Sammi Turano,7 days ago
Sam Hartman is changing the game as the leading man of the 30th season of “The Bachelor.” The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate. With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love. “The Bachelor” Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.