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Road to the FARGODOME: Four North Dakota high school football state champions to be crowned Friday
9 days ago
The Road to the FARGODOME reaches its final destination Friday when eight teams battle for four North Dakota high school football state championships. The 2026 North Dakota High School Activities Association’s Dakota Bowl XXXIV will take place at the FARGODOME in Fargo, with championship games in Division AAA, Division AA, Division A and 9-Man football.