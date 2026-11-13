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Security Remediation Agents Need Context Across Tools
By Alan Shimel,10 days ago
An unpatched endpoint and an overprivileged identity can look like separate items in separate backlogs. Understanding their relationship changes the remediation question: what can that identity reach, which device is involved and what protection is actually running there? A security agent asked to act on either finding needs more than the finding itself. It needs enough operational context to determine what the combination means and which response fits the environment.