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Wrigley, Biltmore now under same ownership
By Staff,7 days ago
In October, the Arizona Biltmore and Wrigley Mansion announced a new chapter in their shared story, with the Wrigley Mansion joining the Arizona Biltmore under ownership by Henderson Park in a joint venture with Western & Southern Financial Group, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, South Street Partners and Pyramid Global Hospitality. Pyramid will oversee operations at both properties.
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