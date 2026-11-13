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Inspiring Younger Generations
By IM Sales,9 days ago
IYG creates safer spaces to foster community and provides programs that empowers LGBTQ+ young people and magnifies their voices. IYG provides LGBTQ+ youth and young adults ages 12–24 with affirming resources, meaningful connections, and safer spaces to thrive. Across our five centers, we offer free mental health services, support groups, support advocacy (case management), housing assistance, basic needs support, meals, life skills education, and connections to community resources. We empower young people to explore their identities, build confidence, develop leadership skills, and access the support they need to navigate life. Through advocacy, education, and outreach, we work to create a world where LGBTQ+ young people are celebrated, supported, and empowered to be their authentic selves. At IYG, every young person deserves to feel safe, valued, and connected.