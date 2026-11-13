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2027 Acura Integra Type S Pays Homage to Original Type R
By Matt Posky,10 days ago
The 2027 Acura Integra Type S will be getting a Heritage Edition that’s designed to evoke feelings of nostalgia for the original Type R. Viewed objectively, the two cars don’t have much in common beyond their names, use of front-wheel drive, and VTEC engine displacement. The older model was a bare bones two-door model featuring the very last naturally aspirated Honda B-Series motor. By contrast, the newer car is a turbocharged luxury sedan reliant on the most modern version of the K-Series — initially developed to replace the B-Series over two decades ago.