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Van Meter's Schnell commits to Division I Drake softball
By Derek Martin,10 days ago
(Van Meter) -- A key contributor to two state championship teams is taking her softball talents to the Division I level. Van Meter junior Mady Schnell has announced her commitment to Drake University, where she will continue her softball career following an outstanding run with the Bulldogs that has already included three state tournament appearances and two state championships.
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