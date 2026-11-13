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Margery Pedersen, 95, of Milford and formerly of Spencer
By Northwest Iowa Now,9 days ago
Memorial services for Margery Pedersen, age 95, of Milford and formerly of Spencer, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14th, 2026, at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the memorial service, refreshments will be served. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Terril.