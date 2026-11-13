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Gov Kotek Announces Economic FastTrack Program
9 days ago
SALEM, OR – The State of Oregon is now accepting business applications for its new FastTrack Permitting Program. Gov. Tina Kotek announced the launch of the program, which was created under House Bill 4084, her 2026 economic development bill. The program is designed to improve coordination among state agencies, provide greater certainty for businesses navigating complex permitting rules and speed up timelines for major projects that advance the state’s economic goals.
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