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Broomfield to remain in ‘drought watch’ going into winter, city says
By Corbett Stevensoncstevenson@prairiemountainmedia.com,10 days ago
Broomfield is planning to remain in its first and least severe level of drought policy going into the winter season, according to the city’s website. Under a drought watch, no mandatory watering restrictions are in place but residents are encouraged to conserve water, according to the city’s drought status webpage.
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