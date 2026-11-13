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Suspect arrested less than 48 hours after drive-by shooting at Tustin Legacy
By Art Pedroza,10 days ago
A suspect is in custody after a drive-by shooting at the Flight at Tustin Legacy apartment community that prompted a major investigation by the Tustin Police Department. According to police, officers responded to the area on November 11 at approximately 1:13 p.m. after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived, they located multiple shell casings at the scene, confirming that gunfire had been discharged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
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