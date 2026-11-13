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St. Petersburg company strikes deal to launch military rockets from open ocean
By Chuck Merlis,10 days ago
St. Petersburg-based Seagate Space has signed a long-term agreement with defense contractor Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to launch rockets from a vessel stationed offshore, with the first mission planned for 2027 and additional launches expected in subsequent years. The agreement, announced Nov. 10, comes as Seagate has signed its...
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