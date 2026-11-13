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Legislators discuss education, growth and affordability at Chamber breakfast
By Linda Gordon,9 days ago
Education, economic development, workforce readiness and the rising cost of living were among the topics discussed Thursday morning at the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Update Breakfast. The event brought together community, business and government leaders for a panel discussion featuring state Sen. Arthur Orr; Reps. Parker Moore,...