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CalOptima brings free mammograms to Orange County as breast cancer cases continue to rise
By Art Pedroza,10 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — CalOptima Health has partnered with Alinea Medical Imaging and several local health care providers to offer no-cost mobile mammography screenings throughout Orange County, making it easier for women to access potentially life-saving breast cancer detection services closer to home. The initiative is part of CalOptima...